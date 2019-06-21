Unilever CEO Calls Out The 'Woke-Washers': RaceAhead

TomboyX founders Fran Dunaway and Naomi Gonzalez were long on frustration but short on any apparel-making, design, or marketing experience when the married couple launched TomBoyX, a company that takes the “gendered” out of underclothes. “It’s about finding clothing that represents how you feel and how you want to present,” Dunaway says. “That societal construct you see when you walk into a store, [where] its ‘boy and girl’ and ‘men and women’ … there are a lot of people who ride in that in-between.” They started six years ago with some shirts, though they “didn’t know a knit from a woven,” and now have a staff of 30 and $25 million in funding. “Clothing for me really is about freedom,” Gonzalez says. “It’s the freedom to be who I want to be and to dress and express myself — however I choose to do so.”