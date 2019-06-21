To Diversity the Financial Industry, Break the Wheel: Broadsheet

• Breaking the wheel. Greetings from Montauk, N.Y., where I spent most of the week at Fortune‘s inaugural Brainstorm Finance conference, learning about banking, blockchain, and of course, all things Libra (Facebook’s newly-announced cryptocurrency).

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of moderating a panel discussion on diversity—or lack thereof—in the financial industry with Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck, Citigroup vice chairman and chairman of banking, capital markets, and advisory Ray McGuire, and Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington. To my delight, it was a spirited discussion that touched on everything from the pay gap, to the issues holding women back in fintech, to #MeToo backlash on Wall Street.

Krawcheck was characteristically unsparing in her assessment of the industry’s problems, dismissing the usual talk about diversity groups and mentoring programs.

“Guys, we’ve been doing that for years and years and years. If it was gonna work, it would’ve worked,” she said. Instead, she called on financial leaders to “break the wheel.” In other words, half measures won’t do—CEOs must take drastic steps if they hope to create more inclusive cultures.

McGuire talked about Citigroup’s own step, which, while not necessarily drastic, is certainly industry-leading: Earlier this year, it disclosed its global pay gap: women at the firm earn 29% less than men. While the bank did face shareholder pressure, the disclosure was voluntary—and it remains the only big bank to reveal such information to the public. To get from good to great, said McGuire, “you have to figure out how good you are.”

Pennington, meanwhile, shared an example of a smaller-scale effort that is, in its own way, similarly boundary-pushing. Edward Jones recently introduced a program that incentivizes retiring financial advisors to refer their business to another advisor who’s a woman or person of color. Perhaps not surprisingly, not everyone at the firm was a fan of the policy, including some female advisors, noted Pennington.

“Several of them have said to me, ‘Penny! I don’t want anybody to think that my practice is growing because someone felt like they had to do something special for me because I’m a woman.'” she said. “That’s not the point of it at all… But it has raised a level of awareness that might not have been part of the conversation as often as it could have been or should have been.”

Have a wonderful weekend—and please take some time to recharge. We have to get back and break some wheels next week!