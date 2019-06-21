How Slack Made Other Startup CEOs Wealthy: Term Sheet

Slack killed it.

On its first day of trading, the company’s shares opened at $38.50, 48% higher than its expected price, giving it a market cap of $19.5 billion. That’s nearly triple its last private market valuation of $7.1 billion.

Yesterday, I noted that Accel had a big windfall thanks to Slack’s public market debut. But I read an interesting story in Forbes that talks about how Slack’s surprise winners are other startup CEOs. Before the company pivoted into the Slack we know today, it was called Tiny Speck (which made video games that ultimately failed to catch on.)

Before co-founders Stewart Butterfield, Cal Henderson and two former Flickr colleagues went to raise money from VCs, they first gave a call to their friends. Those friends were influential tech founders: LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner; Stripe’s Patrick and John Collison; Squarespace’s Anthony Casalena; Twitter’s Biz Stone; Yammer’s David Sacks; and Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp. According to Forbes, they all took stakes in the early rounds of the company.

And now, their bet on Butterfield & his fledgling Tiny Speck has paid off handsomely. Each $25,000 they invested would now be worth more than $40 million. The beauty of the direct listing is there’s no “lockup” period like in a traditional IPO, so its shareholders can immediately sell their shares.

From the story:

“It’s Silicon Valley’s greatest strength and Achilles heel,” says Margaret O’Mara, a professor at the University of Washington who has studied the modern history of Silicon Valley. “You have people who are winners from the previous generation picking winners from the next. And by their mentorship, they give these companies a leg up. The virtuous cycle, or vicious cycle, depending on how you look at it, goes again and again.”

She calls it “virtuous or vicious” because it’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you increase the founder’s chances of success thanks to all the mentorship and money. On the other, investing in circles keeps the concentration of wealth and power in the same hands. If you’re an outsider with a great idea but few influential connections, it makes it that much harder to break in.

‘A RAINY DAY:’ I interviewed Brex co-founder Henrique Dubugras on a panel at Fortune’s Brainstorm Finance conference in Montauk yesterday. If you live in San Francisco, you’ve likely seen the company’s ads everywhere. Brex issues corporate credit cards for tech companies and allows entrepreneurs to get a corporate card quickly, with higher credit limits, no personal guarantee, and instant approvals.

My question was: What happens when the market turns & the party stops? What implications would this have for Brex given that the two-year-old company has never had to weather a recession or financial crisis of any sort.

There’s a contingency plan though, Dubugras said. He’s raised more than $300 million in venture capital funding, and he notes, “We’re setting some of that aside for a rainy day, so you can have money to pay back everyone.” Watch the full interview here.