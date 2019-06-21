Who's Afraid of Amazon in Digital Health?⁠⁠⁠—Brainstorm Health

Happy Friday, readers!

On this summer solstice, we’ve received some more insight into exactly why health care companies are so concerned about Amazon’s entry into the digital health space.

Those concerns always made sense in a theoretical kind of way (Amazon is, after all, the Killer of Industries, from retail to cloud storage to the logistics sector).

But documents unveiled as part of a lawsuit between CVS and a former employee who absconded to the Amazon-purchased PillPack pharmacy delivery business provide more details on exactly what’s driving the angst.

More details below. Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.