What Are You Prepared To Do Today?: RaceAhead

Last night I attended a Juneteenth celebration hosted by Refinitiv, and participated on a panel with Tamika Mallory, Activist & Co-Chair of the Women’s March, Matthew Washington, Deputy Borough President of Manhattan, and moderated by the great Conway Gittens from Reuters.

It was attended by a group of mostly black professionals from Companies You’ve Heard Of, a powerful reminder of how far some of us have come, and how much more work there is to do. They were spectacular.

Both Tamika and Matthew spoke passionately about their work in organizing and community, and the deep responsibility they felt to educate allies by being the voice for people who are left out of the vital conversations that can determine their fates. For so many, Juneteenth never comes.

It was a reminder that we all can be allies for each other.

But what was true for so many who attended was the weight of being “the only one” in the room at work. It is a strange bit of business to try to excel in a competitive world while being the living embodiment of the business case for diversity. To be the explainer. The cajoler. The one who points out bias in a person who could end their careers. It was an opportunity to put down the weight for a spell, look at it, acknowledge it, and then pick it up anew.

While I can’t recreate that experience for you, I bet Michael Tubbs can.

He’s become an extraordinary figure. As the mayor of Stockton, Calif., he’s the youngest one for a city with over 100,000 people. (He was also on Fortune’s 2018 40 Under 40 list.) He is also a person who found himself in a series of rooms he didn’t expect to be in, and struggled with the weight of it…until he didn’t.

In this extraordinary TED Talk, called “The Political Power of Being a Good Neighbor,” he talks about the moment he found out his cousin Donnell had been shot and killed at a house party. “What was the point of me being at Stanford, what was the point of me being [an intern] at the White House if I was powerless to help my own family?” he asked.

So I made the crazy decision, as a senior in college, to run for city council. That decision was unlikely for a couple of reasons, and not just my age. You see, my family is far from a political dynasty. More men in my family have been incarcerated than in college. In fact, as I speak today, my father is still incarcerated. My mother, she had me as a teenager, and government wasn’t something we had warm feelings from. You see, it was the government that red-lined the neighborhoods I grew up in. Full of liquor stores and no grocery stores, there was a lack of opportunity and concentrated poverty. It was the government and the politicians that made choices, like the war on drugs and three strikes, that have incarcerated far too many people in our country. It was the government and political actors that made the decisions that created the school funding formulas, that made it so the school I went to receive less per pupil spending than schools in more affluent areas. So there was nothing about that background that made it likely for me to choose to be involved in being a government actor.

The rest of his talk will take you to church, in the best possible way, and I cannot recommend it highly enough.

He ends with a powerful question that helped frame my experience of last night and the work that I hope to do today and every day.

“What are we prepared to do today, so that a child born today, 50 years from now isn’t born in a society rooted in white supremacy; isn’t born into a society riddled with misogyny; isn’t born into a society riddled with homophobia and transphobia and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and ableism, and all the phobias and -isms?”

Whatever you’re preparing to do, I see you and appreciate you.