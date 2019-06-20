Who's Getting Rich From Slack's Direct Listing: Term Sheet

As Slack makes its public debut today, let’s take a look at who stands to win big.

Venture capital firm Accel is known for its early Facebook bet — its $12.2 million stake became worth over $9 billion on the day of the company’s IPO.

Now, at Slack’s debut, Accel stands to make about $3.1 billion at a reference price of $26 thanks to its 23.8% stake in the workplace messaging company. Hold on, you may think. Wasn’t Accel also an investor in cybersecurity CrowdStrike, which recently had a wildly successful IPO?

Yes. Accel was the second-biggest shareholder in CrowdStrike, owning stock worth $2.8 billion. In 2013, Accel led CrowdStrike’s $30 million Series B funding round.

From CNBC:

Those are huge hauls, particularly for a firm that has traditionally raised sub-billion-dollar funds, and they account for two of the biggest venture returns of 2019, a year that’s included the debuts of Uber and Lyft. Unlike those high-profile IPOs, Slack is choosing to go public through a direct listing, meaning the company won’t raise fresh capital but is letting existing shareholders convert their shares into stock that can be traded.

Here’s who else stands to benefit from Slack’s direct listing:

— Andreessen Horowitz owns 13% (worth $1.7 billion at the reference price)

— Social Capital controls 10% ($1.3 billion)

— Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is the biggest individual shareholder, owning an 8.4% stake ($1.1 billion)

— Co-founder and CTO Cal Henderson owns 3.3% ($431 million)

More commentary to come tomorrow.

BRAINSTORM FINANCE HIGHLIGHTS: It was a full day yesterday at Fortune’s Brainstorm Finance. Some highlights from the conference:

LIBRA GOVERNANCE: Everyone is talking about Libra, Facebook's big splash in the cryptocurrency space. But venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz made one thing clear: It will have just as much power as Facebook in overseeing the governance of the new digital currency. Kathryn Haun, managing partner at Andreessen, said a consortium of 28 founding members, called the Libra Association, will spend the next few months debating decisions around how the new digital currency will be overseen. And all of those members will have a seat at the table in determining the direction.

OPTIMISM ABOUT LIBRA: Facebook’s ambitious plan to release its own cryptocurrency dubbed Libra has been met with an avalanche of concern from regulators worldwide. But the CEO of Tala, a mobile lending company that focuses on the under- and unbanked around the world, sees a more optimistic possibility.

"The promise of it is exciting. What it could do for a company like ours is it could accelerate our ability to go horizontally very quickly," Tala CEO Shivani Siroya said. "Right now when going into a new country, we are having to build all our own connections."

THE FUTURE OF MOBILE PAYMENTS: Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO of The Western Union Company, said the new Libra venture has considerable work ahead having developing a full payment and money transmission system, especially when considering so-called unbanked people who may need to pay and receive actual cash, not just a transaction on a mobile phone.

"The real cost is serving the customer in the last mile," he said, referring to accepting and delivering money in local currencies, whether electronically or in person. "You have to be in the streets of Cairo, the streets of Nairobi. It took us many, many years to build a global system that moves $300 billion every year."

'KILLING IT WITH MILLENNIALS:' Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger disputed the conventional wisdom that his legacy brokerage firm was at a disadvantage in serving the hoodies-and-Allbirds crowd. "The math backs it up: We're bringing in hundreds of thousands of millennials every year," Bettinger said. What's more, "If you map out [the investing needs] of Gen Y and Gen X, they don't look very different" in the products and services they seek. "The behavior of millennials is quite consistent with other generations."

A CASHLESS SOCIETY: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan emphasized that the importance of, and reliance on, technology has "changed the way money works," not only improving the customer experience but also allowing banks to cut billions of dollars of costs. In that respect, the shift to a "cashless society" is one that Bank of America is embracing. "We want a cashless society," he said. "We have more to gain than anybody from a pure operating costs [perspective]."