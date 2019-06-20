Finance Is on the Cusp of Huge Change: CEO Daily

WASHINGTON , June 19, 2019 -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images)

Good morning.

It was a rainy day in Montauk yesterday, but that turned out to be a good thing. The conversation inside the Fortune Brainstorm Finance tent deserved no distractions.

What made the event uniquely interesting was the mixing of would-be disrupters with the would-be disrupted. The former said this week’s Facebook news proved finance is on the cusp of huge change:

“This is a massive inflection point,” said Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire. Google, Amazon, Apple “are all going to have to respond in some way. And so are the banks.”

“The CEOs of the banks… need to realize the intellectual capital being poured into this is the best of the best,” agreed Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert. “It is going to change banking as we know it”.

Not surprisingly, the legacy bankers were somewhat more cautious about the speed of disruption. On the death of bricks and mortar banks, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan noted:

“Between now and 24 hours from now, 800,000 people will walk into one of our branches”

And on the death of credit cards, Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane said:

“Habit is hard to break. I think it is going to be longer than people think.”

But even they acknowledged the tsunami coming. As Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger put it:

“The world is changing, and if you aren’t changing your business model, you will be challenged.”

A few other outtakes. Andy Rachleff, CEO of Wealthfront, which caters to millennials, said:

“Millennials are not all sitting in their basement smoking weed. The oldest ones are almost 40 years old…They are saving, they are investing.”

And Patrick Gauthier, who runs Amazon Pay, when asked about this week’s Facebook news, responded:

“It’s fresh, it’s speculative. At Amazon we don’t really deal in speculation….At Amazon, we deal in data.”

More from the conference here. And more news below.