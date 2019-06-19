Ford Calls Mustang Shelby GT500 Its 'Most Powerful Street-Legal' Vehicle Ever

Ford is looking to corner the muscle car market with the new Mustang Shelby GT500.

The automaker announced Wednesday the forthcoming vehicle will be “the most powerful street-legal Ford ever,” with 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque. And rather than filling the press release with corporate speak, Ford simply added “Enough said.”

The Mustang Shelby GT500 will go from 0-to-60 in three seconds and is designed to rival Chevrolet’s top muscle car, the Camaro ZL1 1LE, as well as exotic European sports cars.

It’s notably faster than the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, which takes a leisurely four seconds to go from 0-to-60. That model features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 460 horsepower and 420 pounds of torque.

The Ford Mustang is, comparably, one of the automaker’s smaller brands, especially when its annual sales are compared to its flagship F-Series. But it’s a recognizable name among both auto enthusiasts and casual car fans, making it an important brand for the company, regardless of sales.

Listen and subscribe to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily: