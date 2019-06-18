Will Trump Live Tweet the Democratic Debates Next Week?

President Donald Trump might take to his thumbs to live tweet about the upcoming Democratic primary presidential debates, despite his top aides advising him not to do so, sources close to the president told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Although a spokesperson for the Trump campaign declined to comment to Journal about it, it’s almost inconceivable that Trump wouldn’t insert himself into the debates via social media, a similar strategy that he employed during his 2016 presidential run. Back then he had more than 41 million followers on Twitter. He now has more than 61 million.

The speculation of Trump live tweeting at his potential POTUS challengers comes on the day Trump is scheduled is officially launch his re-election campaign at a rally estimated be attended by as many as 100,000 people inside and outside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

It also comes as Trump is trailing several top Democratic challengers in major polls, including the Quinnipiac University poll, where the frontrunner, former vice president Joe Biden, is leading by as much as 13%.

Trump has already begun his assault on Biden calling him a “loser,” a “dummy,” and the candidate who is the “weakest mentally.”

While Trump loves to take to Twitter to discuss his policies or to bully his adversaries, the president’s advisers, the Journal reports, say they’re concerned that Trump tweeting during the debates could backfire, arguing that “there was an advantage in letting potential challengers attack one another without distraction.”

Twenty of the 24 Democratic candidates will appear for the first round of debates over two nights on June 26 and June 27 in Miami.

