To Whom Do We Extend Grace?: RaceAhead

I learned that Fred Rogers had died while I was riding on the 2 train.

I don’t remember where I was going on February 27, 2003, only that I was heading downtown. Someone got on the train at 72nd street and said out loud, to no one in particular, “Oh my God! Mr. Rogers died!”

After a collective gasp, everyone immediately began to talk to each other about him and their memories of his beloved children’s show. Somewhere before Times Square, a quiet chorus of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” had started. As I remember it, everyone sang or nodded along. When the doors opened at 42nd street, new passengers looked startled to hear singing, until someone barked in that New York way, “what’s going on?” It happened in the same order at every station until I got off at Chambers Street – the demand for information, the gasp, the talking, then, the singing along.

There is something special about a moment that people get to experience all at once.

I think about that subway ride often, especially lately. It’s such a tender memory precisely because the news of his passing caused us to take off our subways masks long enough to see each other. I think he would have loved that. (He might also enjoy that the documentary about his life became such a hit.)

But it was also a chance to process an event with real people in real time. That doesn’t happen very often.

These days, our news tends to come from an always-on machine in our hands, which lacks the basic rules of judicious engagement that New York subway riders intuitively follow. It’s just a firehose in your head. By the time we get to work or school, we’re sitting in a flood of information, some real, some not, so much of it upsetting.

In my firehose today is a massive fight as strangers debate whether or not a white kid who did a terrible thing deserves a second shot at Harvard, while others battle over a new plan to round up already traumatized brown children in a massive deportation effort. At the heart of these fights, and so many others, is a foundational question of our modern age: To whom do we extend grace?

It’s probably why I woke up today with that subway ride on my mind.

Turns out, Mr. Rogers had anticipated that things might get difficult in a post-9/11 world. He’d recorded a final message to his now-adult fans a few months before he died, a love letter to the people he’d helped raise.

“I’m just so proud of you who have grown up with us,” he began. “And I know how tough it is some days, to look with hope and confidence on the months and years ahead. But I would like to tell you what I often told you when you were much younger.

I like you just the way you are.

And what’s more, I’m so grateful to you, for helping the children in your life to know that you’ll do everything you can to keep them safe. And to help them express their feelings in ways that will bring healing in many different neighborhoods.

It’s such a good feeling to know that we’re lifelong friends.”

