The Kids Are Not All Right: Brainstorm Health

Suicide has been on the rise in America in recent years. And a new report suggests the trend has hit teenagers especially hard.

Harvard Medical School and Tel Aviv University researchers found that “adolescents are of particular concern” when it comes to the 30% spike in American suicides between 2000 and 2016, “with increases in social media use, anxiety, depression, and self-inflicted injuries.” The research was published in the medical journal JAMA.

The study authors note that suicide rates rose sharply among both female and male teens and young adults in 2017, reaching their highest levels since 2000 (there was a 21% increase in males aged 15 to 19 dying by suicide between 2016 and 2017 alone).

It’s important to note that a one year spike could ultimately prove to be temporary, and that the figures will settle back into a more conventional trend. But the new research appears to be in line with earlier reports of a concerning rise in self-harm and suicidal thoughts among America’s youth.

