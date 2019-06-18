Planters Peanuts Introduces a Sneaker, But Act Fast

Mr. Peanut is diversifying his business.

Planters Peanuts has rolled out a line of sneakers. Dubbed Crunch Force 1 (really!), the shoes are only available through Friday, June 21 at 6pm, assuming they don’t sell out before that.

Priced at $170 per pair, the shoes are blue with black laces and feature a large, yellow tongue, which features the distinctive face of the snack food mascot. They’re only being sold online and not in any retail store.

“Using a combination of high quality blue and yellow pebble-grain leather inspired by Planters, with accents of suede and a natural gum sole, Mr. Peanut is brought to life,” said Planters on the shoe’s Website.

The shoes were produced in conjunction with sneaker designers and artists Jeff Cole and Seth Fowler and Philadelphia-based sneaker manufacturer Rich Franklin, all of whom have experience creating limited edition kicks.

Snack lovers and sneakerheads, feast your eyes on my newest creation: the Crunch Force 1. This limited edition design is available until 6/21, 6PM EST. So snag your pair before they shell-out! — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 18, 2019

Planters, a division of Kraft Heinz, has been working to make its peanuts cooler for a while now, even shelling out for a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year. Appealing to sneakerheads, though, could take it to the next level.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Michaels offers lessons in the perils of being a tech laggard

—It’s all clicking for Wayfair, a Fortune 500 newcomer

—Sears’ seven decades of self-destruction

—How Dollar General brings in billions each year

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis.