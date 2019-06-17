Tech Regulation's Deft-Hand Problem: CEO Daily

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 16: The Facebook social media logo is displayed during the 4th edition of the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Good Monday morning.

The rising drum roll to regulate digital platforms has understandable roots. Consider:

– From an economics perspective, the marginal benefit of adding each new customer to a digital network is significant while the marginal cost is near zero, creating powerful winner-take-most-or-all dynamics.

– From a business perspective, those economics tilt the playing field in a direction that feels vastly unfair to incumbents. (Which may be why upwards of 40% of the Fortune 500 CEOs we polled this year believe Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook need additional regulation.)

– From a media perspective, the tech firms are up against one of the businesses that’s been most disrupted. (Check out this new data showing 2 out of every 3 digital ad dollars goes to the three companies mentioned above.)

– From a political perspective, tech companies have quickly morphed from superhero to villain. The left hates them because they are big and rich; the right hates them because they tilt left.

The problem is that proper regulation of digital platforms will require a deft hand, and deft hands are in short supply in Washington these days. With Teddy Roosevelt in mind, politicians are calling for “trust busting”—ignoring the fact that the network effects that drive these companies’ bigness also create benefits for users. A more proper approach might be to create an FCC-style regulatory apparatus that ensures the digital platforms follow certain rules to maximize consumer benefit and minimize anti-competitive effects. But crafting intelligent legislation on such a complicated topic was hard back in the days when government was quasi-functional. In today’s polarized environment, it will be near impossible. That’s the one thing the tech companies have going for them.

Speaking of digital disruption, finance certainly seems teed up for a tumble. (Facebook is reportedly ready to announce its cryptocurrency launch this week.) That’s why Fortune is holding its first-ever Brainstorm Finance, in Montauk, N.Y., Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be mixing some of the titans of traditional finance—like Citi CEO Mike Corbat, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger , and Edward Jones CEO Penny Pennington—with some of top digital disruptors—Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Clovyr CEO Amber Baldet, and Credit Karma CEO Ken Lin. I’ll be reporting from sunny Montauk starting Wednesday.

And in case you missed it—the big bombshell this weekend was David Sanger’s story in the New York Times saying the U.S. government has buried “digital land mines” in the Russian power grid. President Trump tweeted the story was both “fake news” and “a virtual act of Treason.” It should be no surprise, as Fortune’s Robert Hackett writes, that cybersecurity IPOs are attracting particular interest this year.

More news below.