CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the coalition of some 650 C-Suite leaders dedicated to advancing the cause of workplace diversity, turns two this month.

They’ve certainly been busy.

The CEO Action site now has over 600 inclusion best practices which have been crowd-sourced from members. In addition to sharing bias mitigation training online, the organization has also created and launched a “Check Your Blind Spot” tour – a tech-enabled bus that can offer visitors powerful immersion experiences of bias and exclusion – which has visited, whistle-stop style, over 100 organizations.

And the CEOs have been talking the talk.

Their ongoing “Beyond the Bottom Line” video series stars the CEOS of Citi, WP Engine, PwC, Ashley Stewart and Tapestry, all talking candidly with more junior employees about how they view inclusion at their firms. While the CEOs were uniformly excellent, the conversations were hosted in parts by Y-Vonne Hutchinson, a truly exceptional D&I expert, and Founder and CEO of the consultancy Ready Set. (I recommend the videos for anyone who wants to get better at hosting panels or conversations that include topics about bias.)

Last December, 150 of the member companies simultaneously held a “Day of Understanding” by hosting a series of candid meetings designed to explore ongoing barriers to inclusion in their workplaces. Nearly 620,000 employees participated in some form.

“We’ve learned a lot about how to make this work have impacts at scale,” PwC’s U.S. Chairman Tim Ryan told me as he prepared to film an anniversary webcast to members last week.

Ryan sounded excited and deserves to be. He’s worked hard.

When I first met Ryan in the summer of 2016, he walked me through the pivot heard around his world, when the then-freshly minted U.S. Chairman took his post only to find a country being torn apart by issues of race, violence, and police overreach. It was an emergency, yes, but part of a broader set of issues that, in his mind, could no longer be ignored:

“I got the team together and asked what they thought we should say or do about what was happening,” he says. “I knew it had to be something.” That “something” started as a series of emotional, companywide conversations about race that continue to this day and have transformed PwC leadership and emboldened employees. It has also changed the way the firm thinks about leadership development for PwC and the world. PwC plans to make its antibias training, already mandatory for new employees and those who are being promoted, available to the public for free.

And then he uttered the words that would eventually grow into an alliance of like-minded companies, including competitors: “Wouldn’t it be great if all the CEOs of the Fortune 500, who employ millions of people in the United States, came together and acknowledged that, notwithstanding everything we’ve tried, we can do even more about race?”

Speaking of great, last week, the CEO Action Steering Committee issued a new commitment for year three: Every CEO Action member must have or develop a diversity and inclusion strategic plan prepared by management and reviewed with their board. Don’t panic, says Ryan. “How companies do that has a high degree of flexibility,” he says. “Every company has a different set of facts, they’re at a different point in their journey. But it’s still a big move.”

RaceAhead plans to do our part with some follow-up stories, already in the works, on how some of the companies are tackling this quest and what’s top of mind for some of the CEOs. We’ll also be sharing as many resources as we can in support of this cause.

For his part, Ryan is continuing to tackle things one conversation at a time, spending as much one-on-one time as necessary with his chief executive peers who need more time to see the road ahead. Many of them are also his customers. “Leading change is hard,” he says. “My worry is that people will give up, especially when progress is hard to see.” But, he says, it’s the work. “Leaders disrupt the status quo, even when it’s not easy, even when it’s not popular.”