The Art of the Deal: CEO Daily

Iran Attribution

The U.S. is blaming Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers passing through the Gulf of Oman yesterday, and will take its complaint to the U.N. Security Council. The Americans are touting as evidence footage showing an Iranian boat removing what they say is an unexploded limpet mine from one of the stricken vessels (the ship’s crew says it was hit by a flying object, not a mine.) However, Iran says it’s responsible for security in the Straits of Hormuz, near which the attacks happened, so it’s still not clear whether the video shows the Iranians retrieving something they planted or simply gathering evidence. Fortune

Facebook Currency

Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra—what’s wrong with “Facebucks”?—has Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Uber and a host of other companies on board. Each will put a reported $10 million into a consortium to govern the virtual coin, which will apparently be unveiled next week. Wall Street Journal

Business Conditions

Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index fell this month by 32 points, the biggest one-month decline since the financial crisis. Economist Ellen Zentner said in a note that the “sharp deterioration in sentiment this month…was broad-based across sectors” and, interestingly, not all due to trade policy. There’s that weak jobs report from last Friday, too. Anyhow, the drop is concerning because the index is designed to capture economic turning points. CNBC

Chip Stocks

European semiconductor stocks are down due to a slowdown in demand, which the U.S. chip manufacturer Broadcom has warned about, citing Huawei and the U.S.-China trade conflict. A trader told Reuters: “It’s not just Huawei, it’s deeper than that. Visibility is shot. OEMs [carmakers] aren’t ordering. Inventory concerns, which were supposed to ease, have not gone away. Goodbye H2 recovery hopes!” Reuters