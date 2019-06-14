How 'Rock Star' Job Listings Keep Women Away: The Broadsheet

• Help wanted. When did employers start looking for “data-obsessed, project-juggling digital ninjas?”

That’s one question writer Amanda Mull set out to answer in this piece in The Atlantic. Companies are looking for “code sensei,” “customer support rock stars,” and in one particularly egregious example: a social media and marketing manager who is “one part visionary, one part online warrior, one part pop-culture guru, a dash of precocious energy, mixed with a little lyrical whimsey, and served with a shot of espresso.”

As someone on my fourth job in five years (#millennials), this hit close to home. Whenever I’ve job searched, calls for “rock stars” have always made me pause—and I’m not the only one.

These kind of job listings tend to attract candidates who are—you guessed it—young and male.

“You wind up with a combination of a gender skew and an age skew when you use these fanciful terms,” ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel told Mull. Older professionals and parents are especially turned off.

So why do companies keep doing it? Misguided or not, employers are trying to stand out. We’ve arrived at this point via the changing labor market—with more jobs than ever filled externally—and “the internet’s ability to make things functionally more efficient but existentially far worse” compared to word-limited classified ads, Mull writes.

Beyond concerns about the candidates these types of job listings attract, there are some practical reasons recruiters might want to reconsider their prose. A program matching keywords from a “spreadsheet guru” listing might miss someone who writes “expertise in Excel” on her resume. In other words:

Wanted: Job ad copywriting rock stars eager to rein in Corporate America’s verbose tendencies.

The Atlantic