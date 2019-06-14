Writer David M. Perry begins this extraordinary essay for the Los Angeles Review of Books with this heartfelt credential: “Nine years ago, when my son was diagnosed with Down syndrome a few minutes after his birth, I leaned heavily on the writings of Michael Bérubé.” It was a time when expectations were dashed and identities dissolved, then re-formed. Bérubé, whose worked turned to intellectual disability after his own son was diagnosed with Down syndrome, was a cultural and literary critic with a new lens through which to examine the world. While not about disability per se, he began to rethink everything from Don Quixote to Harry Potter through a “narrative deployment of disability.” “Overall, Bérubé argues that such narrative deployments can provide ‘powerful meditations on what it means to be a social being, a sentient creature with an awareness of mortality and causality — and sentience itself.’”