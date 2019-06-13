Clay Chandler, filling in for Adam today.

I write from Hong Kong where an uneasy calm descended this morning after the Legislative Council announced it will delay debate on a controversial proposal allowing extraditions to China’s mainland.

The extradition measure is deeply unpopular here. The artless manner in which Hong Kong’s Beijing-annointed chief secretary Carrie Lam has tried to ram it through has triggered everyone’s worst fears that Xi Jinping means to renege on the autonomy promised this former British colony by Deng Xiaoping when it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

On Wednesday tens of thousands of angry protesters, most of them in their 20s or younger, surrounded the legislature to prevent passage of the bill. Riot police opened fire with tear gas and rubber bullets. Things got ugly fast.

Some folks are calling Wednesday’s protest “Occupy 2.0,” a reference to the 2014 sit-in that paralyzed Hong Kong’s for nearly 80 days. But, as the South China Morning Post reports, the new wave of protestors is far more tech-savvy than their predecessors. They’re paying for subway tickets in cash and have ditched the digital (and therefore trackable) Octopus cards widely used to pay for public transport in this city. To thwart police surveillance cameras (plus the batons and gas), they’ve donned hard hats, goggles and masks. They’re using Twitch instead of Twitter to broadcast video from the front lines and they’re using encrypted messaging services like Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal to communicate.

They’re also learning to switch off FaceID and TouchID on their iPhones. The Post report includes a fascinating detail I didn’t know: under Hong Kong law, people have the right not to incriminate themselves, which means police can’t force them to divulge PIN numbers to unlock their phones. Apparently, though, police are allowed to force detainees to unlock handsets using fingerprints or facial recognition. (Go figure.)

But in the digital age, such counter-measures inevitably invite counter-counter-measures. Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov on Thursday accused China of orchestrating a massive distributed denial of service attack to prevent protesters in Hong Kong from using the service. On Tuesday, Hong Kong police arrested a 22-year-old administrator of a Telegram group on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a “public nuisance crime.”

Like many (if not most) apps developed in the West, Telegram, WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging services don’t work inside the Great Firewall of China. They are unrestricted in Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” framework by which this city is theoretically governed. As Beijing pushes Hong Kong’s technological integration with Macau and Guangdong province into a “Greater Bay Area,” one can’t help wonder how much longer that will remain the case.