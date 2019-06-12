Is the Femtech Revolution Finally Underway?: The Broadsheet

• A fertile industry. Today’s guest essay comes from Fortune senior editor Beth Kowitt:

Yesterday Fortune broke the news that Kirsten Green, the founding partner of VC firm Forerunner Ventures, is the lead investor in femtech startup Modern Fertility’s $15 million Series A round. She’s also joining the board of the company, which provides an at-home hormone lab test that would normally be conducted at a fertility clinic when a woman is struggling to get pregnant.

“We in society today are so focused on preventing pregnancy instead of planning for it—it’s this almost immediate transition and it’s a total black box,” Modern Fertility CEO and co-founder Afton Vechery told me. “We’re really transitioning the conversation to how can we think about fertility in a preventative care context proactively.”

Green’s bet on Modern Fertility is a big deal on a number of levels. The VC has become a household name in the startup world with her investments in trailblazing consumer brands (and ones often founded by women) like Glossier, Outdoor Voices, and Away, so her foray into women’s reproductive health is telling. For one thing, it means that the same trends Green sought out and fostered in retail—cult-like brands that develop long-term, trusted relationship with consumers—are now about to reshape women’s healthcare, too.

The investment also underscores the ways startups like Modern Fertility are trying to turn women’s reproductive health into a less taboo conversation and more mainstream wellness issue—something that can be tracked and monitored just like how much sleep you get or how many steps you take.

Femtech is experiencing an influx of investment and innovation, in large part because it’s been ignored for so long. Vechery told me that when she was raising the company’s seed round, investors would question whether women really wanted their product. Just 18 months later, she said investors are so much more educated and have a thesis on fertility and women’s health. “The industry understands that women are just a massive part of commerce,” she says “and investors are paying very close attention.”

