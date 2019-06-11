Republican Governor Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

By The Associated Press
11:11 AM EDT

Vermont’s Republican governor has signed a bill into law that protects a woman’s access to abortion services.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the legislation Monday, saying he has consistently supported a woman’s right to choose.

He says “the legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont – protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider.”

The measure is separate from a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.

Proponents say the two measures are needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

Democrats hold out on USMCA as Trump walks back Mexico tariffs

—The story behind the Baby Trump balloon

—FCC takes major steps toward limiting robocalls and scammers

Michael Bloomberg pledges $500 million to combat climate change

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE