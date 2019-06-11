Why CEOs Never Talked About Abortion—Until Now: The Broadsheet

• CEOs touch the third rail. Just three weeks ago, Bloomberg published a story that argued that big companies “can’t see the upside” of entering the abortion debate. “[T]he corporate silence on abortion…has been deafening,” the story says.

Fast forward to this week, and for some companies and their leaders, the calculus has changed. On Monday, nearly 200 U.S. executives signed an open letter in the arguing that restricting abortion access is “bad for business.” An earlier letter published in late May was signed by leaders whose firms cater to female clientele—from Cora’s Molly Hayward to Thinx’s Maria Molland. Monday’s letter featured executives of some similar companies and was also endorsed by the likes of Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman, and Slack’s Stewart Butterfield.

“Don’t ban equality. It’s time for companies to stand up for reproductive healthcare,” says the letter, which doesn’t mention specific states but is clearly aimed at restrictive new laws in places like Alabama and Georgia. It adds that limiting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, is a threat to the “the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers.”

“It impairs our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across the states, and protect the well-being of all the people who keep our businesses thriving day in and out,” the letter says.

What prompted some executives to suddenly leap into the third-rail territory? Aaron Chatterji, professor at Duke University’s business school, has studied CEO activism, and says it’s likely a matter of the abortion debate going national. The legislation in Alabama, for one, is intended to trigger legal challenges that could wind up at the Supreme Court and ultimately undo the abortion protections established by Roe v. Wade.

“It’s not just one state,” he told me. The link to the Supreme Court is what matters here; that’s what has employees—and subsequently, their leaders—talking about it.

The drastic nature of some of the measures—the ‘heartbeat’ restrictions and the criminalization of performing the procedure—that has outraged critics likely aren’t factors in this newfound corporate activism, Chatterji says. After all, executives don’t “want to get into detailed debates about where they draw the line,” he says.

But even as executives finally weigh in on the matter, they’ve done so carefully, presenting their stance in terms of gender diversity and inclusion—packaging that makes the topic easy for corporate leaders to handle.

“They want to use words they’ve already been using,” Chatterji says.

Tactics aside, Monday’s letter is an attempt to respond to employees’ concerns, which carry significant weight at firms that rely on human capital—especially in such a tight labor market. And it’s just another example, Chatterji says, of executives expanding the definition of what’s ‘good for business.’