DOJ Strikes Deal to Hand Over Some Mueller Investigation Evidence

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Justice Department has agreed to begin turning over some information the panel had subpoenaed related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The department will share the first of these documents with us later today,” Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a statement Monday. He added that all members of the committee will be able to view the materials. “These documents will allow us to perform our constitutional duties and decide how to respond to the allegations laid out against the president by the special counsel.”

The committee and Attorney General William Barr have been locked in a fight over access to Congress of redacted portions of Mueller’s report, which was released on April 18, as well as the underlying evidence. Nadler’s announcement comes a day before the House is scheduled to vote on a resolution authorizing Nadler and his committee to initiate civil legal action against Barr for his refusal to turn over Mueller report-related material.

Nadler said that if the department “proceeds in good faith and we are able to obtain everything that we need, then there will be no need to take further steps.” But if important information is held back, he added, “then we will have no choice but to enforce our subpoena in court and consider other remedies.”

Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said he was glad that Nadler “has finally” met the Justice Department at the negotiating table. He said the “good-faith provision” from the administration to turn over the documents “debunks” claims the White House is stalling Congress.

“In light of today’s agreement from the Justice Department, it’s logical to ask: Is the chairman prepared to rescind his baseless recommendation to hold the attorney general in contempt, or do House Democrats still plan to green-light lawsuits against the attorney general and former White House counsel tomorrow?”

