John Dean to Compare Mueller Findings to Watergate in Testimony

Former White House Counsel and Watergate star witness John Dean will be one of several attorneys and legal experts to provide testimony in a June 10 House hearing on the Mueller report.

Dean reportedly plans to provide the House Judiciary Committee with “some context,” drawing comparisons between the investigation of the Nixon administration and that of President Donald Trump. He’ll illustrate “how strikingly like Watergate what we’re seeing now, as reported in the Mueller report, is,” Dean told CNN.

In particular, Dean will focus on the obstruction of justice issue, highlighting for example the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey. Dean called the move “not dissimilar from some of the actions Nixon took,” who had ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire the independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Richardson refused and instead resigned.

This is not the first time Dean has issued public warnings about Trump. In January 2018, he compared Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to the burglary at the Watergate office complex in an appearance on CNN.

Similar to Dean’s appearance testifying against Nixon in 1973, Dean will not be appearing before an impeachment proceeding. Nevertheless, the findings of that and several subsequent hearings set the stage for Nixon’s eventual downfall and resignation. Congressional Democrats similarly have a number of hearings planned on the Mueller report this week.

The barbs have already begun flying between Dean and Trump.

On Sunday, Dean took to the president’s medium of choice, writing, “Would someone get Trump a dog. He needs a friend so he won’t endlessly vent on Twitter. He’s uninterested in government and policy. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t exercise. He has no real friends. A dog might save humankind. Admittedly, it [sic] a lot to ask of a dog. But help is needed.”

Trump had words of his own. Arguing that after two years, the Mueller report found “No Collusion and facts that led to No Obstruction,” Trump claimed that “The Dems were devastated…the Mueller Report was a disaster for them.”

“But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work!,” he wrote.

