A Brand New Aerospace Giant: CEO Daily

On Sunday, United Technologies agreed to merge its aerospace business with Raytheon. (Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

A big weekend for the aerospace business.

United Technologies agreed Sunday to merge its aerospace business with Raytheon, creating a monster $120 billion company. United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes would run the new company; Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy would be executive chairman. You can see my interview with Hayes last September here, discussing UTC’s acquisition of Rockwell Collins.

Meanwhile, American Airlines said Sunday it was extending its cancellation of about 115 daily flights until September 3, due to the delays with fixing the Boeing 737 Max. Southwest and United had cancelled flights into August. Boeing said Sunday it is continuing “to work with global regulators to provide them the information they need to certify the MAX update and related training and education material and safely return the fleet to service.”

And close to a million people took to the streets in Hong Kong to protest a bill that would allow the city to extradite citizens to China, plunging the city into a fresh political crisis. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was called on to resign. Lam said this morning she will move ahead with the bill, with China’s backing.

The annual meeting of the Fortune CEO Initiative gets underway in New York today. This is our community of CEOs committed to improving the social impact of their businesses. More on that here tomorrow.

