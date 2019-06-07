Former vice president and current presidential front runner Joe Biden has reversed his long-held support of the Hyde Amendment, the 1976 legislation which prevents anyone from funding their abortion through Medicaid. The amendment became a trap for low-income people, and forced them to seek lower cost and often dangerous treatment from bad providers. Below is the tragic story of Rosie Jimenez, a Mexican American single mother, determined to turn her life around. Her death from complications from a back-alley abortion in 1977 is believed to be the first caused by the restrictions put in place by the Hyde Amendment. “She was going to college to have a better life, that was her goal,” says her daughter Monique, now 42. “I know that she saw my grandparents struggle, and she wanted to provide me with a better life.”