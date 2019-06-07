Was the Uber IPO a Success?: Term Sheet

There was so much kerfuffle around Uber’s public market debut that it was hard to sort through the noise.

Vitalyi Katsenelson, the CEO of Investment Management Associates, wrote a column for Fortune explaining why the Uber IPO was not a failure, but rather, how the IPO market is not designed to actually benefit the shareholders of the IPO company.

From his article:

Where the stock trades at the opening has little to do with what the company is worth, and has everything to do with supply (insiders selling shares) and demand (mutual fund and hedge fund interest in the stock). That’s it. The underwriters’ job is to assess interest on both sides and set a price near equilibrium.

The conflicts inherent in this situation show Wall Street at its worst. The underwriters are supposed to represent the interests of their client, the IPO company (in fact, they get paid handsomely to do so). But there is a conflict between the one-time fee they receive from that company (plus, maybe, the fees they receive if the post-IPO company decides to seek their advice in future M&A activity) and the very predictable trading commissions that are trickling in every single day from their large brokerage clients.

Ultimately, he says, the more exciting and pop-the-champagne worthy an IPO’s first-day moves are, the less the company has to actually celebrate.

Read more.

NBA BAN: As it turns out, the “fan” who shoved Kevin Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during an intense Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday wasn’t just a fan. His name is Mark Stevens, and he’s a Golden State Warriors minority owner as well as a Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

Stevens is a managing partner of S-Cubed Capital which he founded after spending 23 years at renowned VC firm Sequoia Capital (he became a managing partner in 1993). While at Sequoia, Stevens played a pivotal role with numerous investments with companies including MP3.com, Pixelworks, and Nvidia. He serves on several boards including Nvidia and Second Spectrum, the latter which provides real-time data tracking of NBA games.

As a result of the incident, the NBA and the Warriors said Thursday they have banned Stevens from NBA games effective immediately for one year and fined him $500,000 as a result of the incident with Lowry. The ban includes all of next season as well.

Stevens issued an apology for his behavior late Thursday afternoon saying he accepts the punishment handed down and takes “full responsibility” for his “lapse in judgment.”

Read the full story on Fortune.com here.

WEEKEND READ: Speaking of the NBA, I just read an excellent New York Times profile on Joe McLean, who is dubbed “the money whisperer” to the super-rich NBA elite. The story explains how managing basketball players’ money is not the same thing as managing their wealth. It’s McLean’s job to protect his clients’ assets no matter what form they take. Their cars need customizing. Their houses need renovating. Their private bowling alleys need polishing. Their koi ponds need a specific kind of emergency netting installed when the team is on the road and there’s a hurricane bearing down.

To retain his services, each player must agree to put aside at least 60 percent of every dollar he earns, with the rate climbing to 80 percent if he’s fortunate enough to land a long-term deal. Or they’re gone. Read the story here.