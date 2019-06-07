Help Us Find the Companies Changing the World: Brainstorm Health

Happy Friday, readers!

You may know that, each year, Fortune publishes a Change the World list. It’s my personal favorite list out of a sea of amazing Fortune rankings, largely thanks to how unique it is. And we would love your insight and input into which companies belong on it this year.

Here’s the deal: Change the World recognizes firms that, literally, do well by doing good—the ones that have had a positive, measurable, and significant social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy.

Notice the emphases. The companies that make our list (and you can scour through past years’ examples here to get an idea of what we’re trying to do) are definitively not charities or philanthropies. They are for-profit companies that take corporate citizenship seriously and harness their unique abilities to improve the lives of others—all while still making a buck.

We enlist the help of the nonprofit Shared Value Initiative to evaluate and rank hundreds of organizations for the list. The most important category for inclusion is measurable, significant social impact: We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact on one or more specific societal problems.

So think of it this way: We’re looking for companies that are leveraging services and products that have a profound, positive effect on everyday people and are gaining revenues and delivering shareholder value in the process. If you have any companies in mind that fit the bill (health care-related or otherwise), please shoot me a note via e-mail. We would love to hear your thoughts!

