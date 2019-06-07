A Jobs Report for Recession-Watchers: CEO Daily

Walmart Deliveries

Walmart will start rolling out grocery deliveries not just to customers’ homes, but directly into their fridge or basement if they’re not at home. The customer will need to use a smart lock that lets the delivery staff in. The delivery staff will be wearing Internet-connected body cameras so the customer can supervise the delivery remotely, though this wrinkle in the plan is this might freak out privacy fans. Fortune

Google and Huawei

Google wants to be exempted from the Trump administration’s ban on exports to Huawei, and it’s using national security interests (one of the justifications for the ban itself) as the basis for its argument. The logic goes thusly: stop Huawei being able to use Google’s version of Android, and Huawei will end up developing its own version of Android, which will be more easily hackable by the Chinese government among others. Financial Times

Tanker Attacks

The UAE has claimed to the U.N. Security Council that last month’s attacks on oil tankers off its coastline were the work of a “state actor.” Small limpet mines were apparently used—enough to cause damage but not a major explosion. But which state? The UAE didn’t say. The U.S. has previously accused Iran of being behind the attacks, though Tehran denies involvement. BBC

IBM Mainframes

IBM and Germany’s T-Systems have abandoned plans for a mainframe computing venture. T-Systems is Deutsche Telekom’s IT services arm. The about-turn was the result of scrutiny by the German antitrust authority, which said IBM was already dominant in the area and the deal would have further strengthened that position. Reuters