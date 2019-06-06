So Much for Fiat Chrysler and Renault: CEO Daily

Good morning from Paris.

Fiat Chrysler said early this morning it was abandoning its merger proposal for Renault, and cited French politics as the reason. The French government requested a delay to get Nissan on board, but also has been pushing for jobs and other guarantees. “It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully,” Fiat Chrysler said.

Separately, I spent time yesterday with a man who is trying to reduce car usage: Nicolas Brusson, CEO of BlaBlaCar, the carpooling service. What makes BlaBlaCar unique—compared to the likes of Uber, Lyft, Didi and Grab—is its focus on the long-haul market–shared cars as an alternative to buses, trains and planes between cities. The company is operating in 22 markets, but has stayed out of the U.S. to date, in part because of a “last mile” problem. Users in European cities can easily use public transport to meet a driver at an convenient location; but in the U.S. that is more difficult. Aside from Europe, the company has made deep inroads into Brazil and Russia.

Brusson touts BlaBlaCar not just for cost and convenience, but for environmental benefits, citing a study that concluded BlaBlaCar was reducing CO2 emissions by 1.6 million tons a year. The company also touts its social benefits, saying carpooling over longer distances creates unique opportunities to “enable exchanges between people who might never have otherwise met.”

