• A new take on ‘tokenism.’ The idea of tokenism comes up a lot in conversations about diversity, and it’s almost always considered a negative. The ‘token’ woman on a board of directors, for instance, can serve as a hollow corporate symbol of equality; her presence lets the firm dodge criticism without having to enact real change.

But we got a different take on tokenism yesterday on Day 2 of the Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in London. It came from Paris Lees, a British trans rights campaigner and writer, who was announced on stage as the new face of P&G’s Pantene hair care.

Her partnership with the brand was an obvious choice, she said, since hair was a key signifier that she was female as she transitioned as a teenager.

“It’s not the only thing, but it’s such a powerful expression of femininity,” said Lees, who’s a columnist at British Vogue and the first openly trans woman to be featured in the magazine.

And she’s not concerned that her followers might criticize P&G for trying to boost its brand by buying into hers.

“There’s always kind of this thing—is it tokenism? And I always think, well, so what? Traditionally, people haven’t been handing dinner on a plate to people like me, [and] that could be true if you’re a person of color and any sort of background where you’ve been marginalized,” she said. “If you can use the thing that makes you different to benefit in some way, take it—take that opportunity and redress the balance a little bit.”

Fortune

Lees’s interview capped our Summit yesterday. A special thank you to all who attended and took part in our thought-provoking conversations. We’re looking forward to our next MPW International Summit in Toronto in September. You can find out more about it here.