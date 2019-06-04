Walmart Offers College Tuition, SAT Prep to Attract High School Workers

As Walmart looks to fill vacant openings, it’s making a pass that’s hard for high school students to ignore.

Walmart will offer free SAT and ACT prep as well as extend its $1 per day college program. It’s also offering graduation bonuses of up to $1,500 to select employees who earn their degree while employed.

Associates can earn degrees at one of six nonprofit universities, including the University of Florida and Brandman University. Covered fields of study include technology, business and supply-chain management.

“Walmart values learning in all forms, and we are committed to creating a workforce of lifelong learners and instilling in them excitement for retail and a passion for serving customers,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. in a statement. “Access to higher education is one way to grow your career.”

Beyond the tuition program and SAT prep, Walmart is offering high school students up to seven hours of free college credit.

Walmart is the nation’s largest private employer, with 2.2 million people on the payroll. A very small percentage of those are high schoolers, though. And as the company looks to fill openings amid low unemployment nationwide, that demographic is increasingly appealing.

