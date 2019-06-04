The EU Official Who Wants a Trump Nickname: The Broadsheet

• That lady. Věra Jourová knows what she wants. Specifically, a nickname from President Trump.

“I dreamt about being called that ‘horrible privacy lady,'” the European Commissioner for justice, consumers, and gender equality—and architect of the strict European data privacy regulation GDPR—told attendees at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women International Summit in London on Monday night.

It’s a play on what Trump called EU anti-trust boss Margrethe Vestager: as Jourová remembered it, “that horrible tax lady.” (It was actually the slightly toned down “tax lady.”) Why not Jourová too?

The Czech politician’s tongue-in-cheek wish was timely; Trump was in the same city for his state visit with the U.K.

Unlike the British Royal Family, Jourová didn’t have to play nice with the president yesterday. She said she uses Trump’s rise in America as an example of why women need to go into politics, adding that the lackluster showing of far-right parties in recent European elections signals that populism can be stopped.

Claire and Kristen are on the ground across the pond as MPW closes out on Day 2 today. We’ll be back tomorrow with the rest of the news from London.

