The EU Official Who Wants a Trump Nickname: The Broadsheet

• That lady. Věra Jourová knows what she wants. Specifically, a nickname from President Trump.
“I dreamt about being called that ‘horrible privacy lady,'” the European Commissioner for justice, consumers, and gender equality—and architect of the strict European data privacy regulation GDPR—told attendees at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women International Summit in London on Monday night.
It’s a play on what Trump called EU anti-trust boss Margrethe Vestager: as Jourová remembered it, “that horrible tax lady.” (It was actually the slightly toned down “tax lady.”) Why not Jourová too?
The Czech politician’s tongue-in-cheek wish was timely; Trump was in the same city for his state visit with the U.K.
Unlike the British Royal Family, Jourová didn’t have to play nice with the president yesterday. She said she uses Trump’s rise in America as an example of why women need to go into politics, adding that the lackluster showing of far-right parties in recent European elections signals that populism can be stopped.
Claire and Kristen are on the ground across the pond as MPW closes out on Day 2 today. We’ll be back tomorrow with the rest of the news from London.
Fortune
Emma Hinchliffe
|@_emmahinchliffe
|emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com
• Trade tension. Wei Sun Christianson, Morgan Stanley’s co-CEO, Asia Pacific, and CEO, China, says that talking about a “trade war” between the U.S. and China doesn’t convey the full story. It’s really more like “trade tension.”
• Face your fears. More on trade wars, this time from consumer company executives. They’re not as worried about an economic slowdown as chief economists and central bankers. “Fear is a bad advisor,” says Melanie Kreis, CFO of Deutsche Post, the post office for Germany and the largest logistics company in the world.
• Met tech. London’s top Metropolitan Police official and its first female commissioner, Cressida Dick, defended the use of facial recognition technology despite concerns over its potential for racial bias. “Properly overseen, properly thought about, properly circumscribed, [it’s] something that our public would expect us to be doing,” she says.
• ITV streaming. According to ITV chief Carolyn McCall, consumers are finally ready to pay for their media again. It’s why ITV is moving into streaming with BritBox—and the broadcaster’s shareholders want even more resources behind the push.
• This AI’nt it chief. Scarier than robots taking over is AI’s real threat: the lack of diversity in the field. “All the algorithms are programmed by white males—that’s not a good idea,” says TomTom co-founder Corinne Vigreux on a panel with Booking.com’s Gillian Tans.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Autodesk’s Debbie Clifford joins SurveyMonkey as CFO, making the company’s leadership team majority-women. Instagram promoted Tamar Shapiro to head of analytics. Ida Liu has been named head of Citi’s Private Bank for North America. McKesson CIO and CTO Kathy McElligott and Schneider Electric CIO Elizabeth Hackenson join Forescout Technologies’ board of directors; Theresia Gouw takes over the board as chair. Sarlina See joins Penske Media Corporation as chief accounting officer.
• A Real IPO. The RealReal, the luxury online reseller founded by Julie Wainwright, filed to go public. It was valued at $745 million during a funding round last year, and its stock ticker is set as REAL.
• Watch this. At Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference, the tech giant revealed it would add a new menstrual-tracking app to the Apple Watch. The feature follows longtime criticism of Apple’s fitness tools as not made with women in mind.
• Canada’s decision. A three-year national inquiry in Canada determined that violence against Indigenous women and girls should be called a genocide. “To the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls of Canada, to their families, and to survivors—we have failed you,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
• Store closing. Yesterday we were talking about whether diversity training is effective—and Sephora will find out on Wednesday. The beauty retailer is set to close all its U.S. locations for the morning to conduct a training. The decision comes after singer SZA said she was racially profiled while shopping at a Sephora location.
Asia Kate Dillon on finding the way to ‘they’
#KuToo: Japanese women protest against having to wear high heels to work
Nature Conservancy president resigns in wake of sexual harassment probe
Caster Semenya can compete without reducing testosterone while her appeal is decided
