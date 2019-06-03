Trump Suggests AT&T Boycott to Force Change at ‘Negative’ CNN

President Donald Trump, newly arrived for a state visit to the U.K., criticized CNN in a pair of tweets as “very bad for U.S.” and suggested a boycott of owner AT&T Inc. could force changes at the news network.

The comments were the latest of many presidential broadsides directed at news organizations that have displeased Trump with their coverage, and at CNN in particular. The Justice Department earlier this year lost an appeal in its effort to derail AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc., which brought CNN under the telecom giant’s purview.

Soon after landing at Stansted Airport outside London on Monday, Trump tweeted that he had “just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S.”

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

He said he turned the network off after watching it for a short while. “All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?”

Minutes later, the president added in another tweet that if people stopped “using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway.”

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

AT&T couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Nike, Adidas slam tariffs in open letter to Trump

—Can Roe v. Wade be overturned?

—Breaking up Facebook is quickly becoming a 2020 campaign issue

—What’s behind the U.S. legal immigration slowdown?

—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.