SoftBank Is Reportedly Facing Fundraising Challenges With Its New Fund: Term Sheet

A month ago, SoftBank revealed some details around its second mega-fund.

Rajeev Misra, the CEO of the SoftBank Vision Fund, said there were plans for another investment vehicle that would be “the same size” as the debut $100 billion Vision Fund. The Wall Street Journal has now characterized SoftBank’s fundraising bid as meeting “a chilly reception” from some of the world’s biggest money managers.

Some notes:

• Why does SoftBank need a second fund? Wasn’t $100 billion enough? Considering that SoftBank’s Vision Fund has already deployed $70 billion of its capital in less than three years, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is already looking ahead.

• The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund plan to make limited or no contributions to the second fund, according to the WSJ. A SoftBank spokesman told the reporter that the idea that big investors have been cool to the second Vision Fund is “misleading and even inaccurate.”

• SoftBank has tapped Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. to help with the fundraising effort, and Cantor reportedly contacted prospective investors seeking commitments of as little as $50 million—or even less if they join feeder funds run by the investment bank.

• If that’s accurate, this would be a departure from SoftBank’s Vision Fund strategy to get large amounts of capital from several sources. For instance, Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, wrote a $45 billion check and made it the largest backer of SoftBank’s first tech fund.

• Nearly every discussion I have with investors seems to be filled with the standard concerns: Bombshell amounts of capital can inflate already-inflated tech valuations, and pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into startups that don’t necessarily need it can be dangerous. Founders offer another perspective — if I don’t take the money, my competitor surely will.

