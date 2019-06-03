Apple's WWDC 2019: What Time It Starts, How to Watch, and More

Apple’s traditional fall press conferences, where it usually rolls out new iPhone models, are must-watch events for the tech world, but they can’t hold a candle to the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The annual event is Apple’s showcase for new software and technologies—a preview, if you will, of what’s to come. And this year’s conference could be a doozie.

If you’re thinking about following along at home, we’ve put together this primer for you to answer all of your pressing questions.

What time does Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote start?

They keynote address will begin at 10am PT/1pm ET on Monday, June 3.

How can I watch or stream Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote?

Apple is streaming the event on its Website, letting anyone on a PC or mobile device follow along.

Apple TV owners can also watch the livestream via the Apple Events app.

(Apple doesn’t stream its events on YouTube or other third-party platforms.)

What is Apple expected to announce at WWDC 2019?

Apple, of course, doesn’t pre-announce much. But the WWDC 2019 invitation had a few Easter Eggs. And the company has more leaks now that Steve Jobs is no longer around. Among the expected announcements are the unveiling of iOS 13 and an Apple Watch-only App Store.

Will Apple reveal more details about Apple TV+ at WWDC 2019?

It’s possible, but we wouldn’t hold your breath. Apple spent a lot of time discussing its streaming video on demand system in March and it’s not scheduled to launch until later this year. While there are still a lot of unanswered questions (including price, launch titles and the size of its distribution footprint at launch), those are more likely to be revealed closer to the go-live date of Apple TV+.

Will Apple discuss its interest in healthcare at WWDC 2019?

This seems more likely. Apple faces growing competition from wearable health devices and would like to build on the momentum Apple Watch got when it added an FDA-cleared ECG measuring feature last year. Among the expected announcements at WWDC 2019 is the sixth generation of the Apple Watch’s software, which would be an ideal time to announce new health-focused features.

Can we expect Apple to announce new hardware at WWDC 2019?

Probably not. WWDC is more developer-centric. Apple did, however, roll out a new version of the iPod Touch last week, ahead of the conference. That might be name checked as rumors are increasing the company is thinking about doing away with iTunes in favor of a more streamlined software solution.

