What to Expect at Fortune MPW International in London: The Broadsheet

EVERYONE'S TALKING
• London calling. Allow me to interrupt your Friday morning with a quick note that we’re kicking off our Fortune MPW International Summit in London on Monday.
This year’s lineup is stacked. Here’s just a sampling of the women slated to appear on the main stage: Save the Children CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Facebook Head of Africa Nunu Ntshingila; European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers, and Gender Equality Vera Jourová; designer Anya Hindmarch; former Lloyd’s of London CEO Inga Beale; and TomTom Co-Founder Corinne Vigreux. See the full agenda here.
And to give you a bit of a preview of what’s top of mind for the women on the ground, Fortune‘s Maithreyi Seetharaman caught up with attendees like Booking.com President and CEO Gillian Tans; SAP President, Global Customer Operations Adaire Fox-Martin; Procter & Gamble’s CEO of P&G Beauty Alex Keith; and Ovamba Solutions Co-Founder and President Viola Llewellyn to talk about some of the hot-button topics they’re planning to discuss at the Summit. Read the full series here.
Day 2 of the Summit on Tuesday will also feature a Next Gen lunch, where attendees are asked to bring a rising star to introduce to the MPW community. (A reminder that today’s the last day to register and nominate your Next Gen-er.)
Claire—who’s a co-chair of the event—and I will both be on hand, so if you’re there, please come by and say hello! And if not, don’t fear—we’ll be bringing all the highlights right to your inbox.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Do it for the dads. JPMorgan Chase settled a lawsuit brought by a father who was denied full paternity leave on the grounds that he wasn’t the primary caretaker. As part of the deal, the bank promised to offer employees paid leave policies in a non-gendered way—a victory for all parents.
New York Times
• Clinton Cinema. Get your watchlists ready. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are forming a production company that will produce stories by and about women. It’s part of Hillary’s path forward post-politics, and follows in the footsteps of the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground.
Bloomberg
• Counted out at Quantico. Sixteen women who were FBI recruits, including some who still work for the bureau, sued yesterday, claiming discrimination based on gender, race, and disability—and a system that set them up to fail. The suit names former FBI director James Comey, who is accused of dismissing complaints. The lawsuit claims that women were kicked out of tactical training more often than men. (The FBI declined to comment on the suit in this story.)
New York Times
• Passing on production. The film industry backlash against Georgia and other states that have recently passed drastic anti-abortion laws is growing. CBS and Showtime are the latest to push back, saying the states “may not be viable locations for our future production” should the laws take effect. They join Disney, WarnerMedia, and Netflix, all of which have made similar statements.
• Partners take a stand. KPMG partners Maggie Brereton and Ina Kjaer—described as “star female partners” and a “prize asset” by sources—quit in protest of the firm’s alleged failure to address allegations of bullying by a male partner who remains in his role. KPMG says the behavior of the man in question did not amount to bullying; the firm was also the only one of the Big Four that failed to narrow its gender pay gap over the past year.
Financial Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Jennifer Cotter joins Peloton as chief content officer. Newly re-elected India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister; she’ll be the first woman to hold the job in five decades.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Pelosi vs. FB. Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized Facebook for its handling of doctored videos of her that spread on the platform. If it was Mark Zuckerberg in the video, would Facebook have taken it down? Pelosi asked. “Or is it just a woman?”
Washington Post
• An alarming app. The period-tracking and fertility app Femm is popular—but it’s funded by anti-abortion campaigners. The app “sows doubt about birth control” and features medical advisers not licensed to practice in the United States.
Guardian
• Another World Cup title. The U.S. Women’s National Team is defending its title at the World Cup, and if they win, Jill Ellis would be the first women’s coach to lead a squad to consecutive World Cup titles. She’s also stood by her players as they fight for equal pay, even while her own paycheck comes from U.S. Soccer.
Wall Street Journal
