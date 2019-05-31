What to Expect at Fortune MPW International in London: The Broadsheet

• London calling. Allow me to interrupt your Friday morning with a quick note that we’re kicking off our Fortune MPW International Summit in London on Monday.

This year’s lineup is stacked. Here’s just a sampling of the women slated to appear on the main stage: Save the Children CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Facebook Head of Africa Nunu Ntshingila; European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers, and Gender Equality Vera Jourová; designer Anya Hindmarch; former Lloyd’s of London CEO Inga Beale; and TomTom Co-Founder Corinne Vigreux. See the full agenda here.

And to give you a bit of a preview of what’s top of mind for the women on the ground, Fortune‘s Maithreyi Seetharaman caught up with attendees like Booking.com President and CEO Gillian Tans; SAP President, Global Customer Operations Adaire Fox-Martin; Procter & Gamble’s CEO of P&G Beauty Alex Keith; and Ovamba Solutions Co-Founder and President Viola Llewellyn to talk about some of the hot-button topics they’re planning to discuss at the Summit. Read the full series here.

Day 2 of the Summit on Tuesday will also feature a Next Gen lunch, where attendees are asked to bring a rising star to introduce to the MPW community. (A reminder that today’s the last day to register and nominate your Next Gen-er.)

Claire—who’s a co-chair of the event—and I will both be on hand, so if you’re there, please come by and say hello! And if not, don’t fear—we’ll be bringing all the highlights right to your inbox.