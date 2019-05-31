Foursquare Buys Location Data Company Placed From Snap: Term Sheet

Good morning, Term Sheet readers — I’m back!

Foursquare is coming in hot with a slew of news this morning. First, the location tech company announced that it raised $150 million in fresh funding from investors including The Raine Group. It also acquired Placed, a location-driven insights and mobile ad intelligence platform, from parent company Snap. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Foursquare plans to merge Placed with its own ad-effectiveness-measurement product and rebrand it as “Placed powered by Foursquare.” Both companies help advertisers learn how effective their ads are by matching people exposed to an ad to a group of users who have opted in to have their location tracked.

The deal comes only two years after Snap bought Placed for $135 million. (Anyone know what happened to Placed at Snap & why that didn’t work out? Very curious what’s happening inside that company.)

Placed founder and CEO David Shim will bring over his team of ~80 employees and become president of Foursquare. Last year, Term Sheet reported that Foursquare’s then-president Steven Rosenblatt left the company to start his own early-stage venture.

Foursquare launched in 2009 as a consumer app that allowed users to “check in” and share their location with friends, but it later pivoted to an enterprise player to provide location data and software to businesses.

(In 2017, I spoke with Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley for a story in which he recounted the moment he realized he was no longer the right person to lead the company he co-founded. Read it here.)

BIG MONEY: I was sitting directly under a gigantic ad for Brex at San Francisco’s airport yesterday as I read an article about Brex’s new funding. The company, which provides corporate credit cards to tech companies, is raising a new funding round at a valuation north of $2 billion, according to Bloomberg. Kleiner Perkins is expected to lead the round, represented by Mood Rowghani, who was also an investor in Stripe. As I reported recently, Meeker, Rowghani, and the rest of the team (who are no longer at Kleiner) have allocated and committed all of the remaining capital from Kleiner’s third growth vehicle and will be making investments from their first fund out of venture firm Bond.

PRESS PLAY: When Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are making podcasts, you know things are getting weird. Virtually every major investment bank—including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, UBS, and Deutsche Bank—now has at least one podcast of its own. These programs are usually launched with branding and marketing goals in mind, and are also often used to deliver banks’ research and market commentary on a wider scale and in a more engaging format.

My colleague Rey Mashayekhi reports:

Barclays has embraced a slightly more experimental format in launching its latest podcast, “The Flip Side.” The show embraces a debate-like structure in which regular host Jeff Meli, the investment bank’s global head of research, squares off against another economist at the firm—with each taking a particular side on hot-button issues ranging from corporate tax cuts to the state of “big tech.”

Meli says the idea for “The Flip Side” originated during an off-site session in which Barclays economists held an “interactive,” back-and-forth debate about the state of the economy—a departure from the usual format of “a speech [featuring] someone standing up there with slides.”

“We realized that the typical audience for research pieces normally just see the answers that we come up with; they don’t see the internal debate that happens to arrive at that answer,” Meli tells Fortune. “With some of the most nuanced questions, there are alternative viewpoints that can be as valid and worth considering.”

