The best journalism illuminates, analyzes, and challenges conventional wisdom. The technology sector, given to rosy outlooks and equally harsh assessments, needs this more than most.

With that in mind I point you to two tech-tinged gems. The New York Times recently published a certain prizewinning-series that explained the scandalous run-up in prices of taxi medallions in New York City. The unexpected finding was that while Uber and Lyft certainly injured the taxi business, the tech-enabled upstarts had nothing whatsoever to do with the run-up in prices of medallions from $200,000 to $1 million in the space of a few years. Instead, the galloping cost was the result of predatory lenders, some of whom might end up in jail thanks to The Times’s dogged reporting.

It was an article of faith that the ride-hailing apps killed the taxi business. The Times didn’t set out to disprove this. But it did stumble into the ruinous spike in prices that mostly occurred before Uber and Lyft appeared. Reporter Brian Rosenthal also used some nifty technology of his own to assemble the data that proved his point. In a follow-up interview with The Daily podcast Rosenthal explains that he’s no cheerleader for Uber and Lyft, which have their own well-documented problems. It was an important epiphany, however, that the damage they inflicted on independent, predominantly immigrant taxi drivers was nothing compared to the nefarious lenders they encountered or the government officials who turned a blind eye to their plight.

I also recommend an insightful piece on Fortune.com by Hong Kong correspondent Eamon Barrett that we linked to yesterday. Barrett clearly and engagingly explains why it isn’t likely that China will “weaponize” rare earth materials in the trade war it is fighting with the United States. In fact, China itself uses the majority of the rare earths it mines and processes, Barrett reports. What’s more, a U.S. rare earth mine formerly owned by bankrupt Molycorp may soon be back in business. (Fortune featured Molycorp’s billion-dollar gamble in 2011, a gamble that failed.)