Netflix Abortion Georgia, Angela Merkel, 2019 IPOs: Broadsheet May 29

• Endorsing paternity leave. What happens when the CEO and the COO of a 30-person firm take paternity leave at the same time? Live-chat software provider Olark found out when its co-founders took more than three months off with their newborns earlier this year.

The outcome? “Its workers found that life at work didn’t go off the rails with the bosses gone,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Yes, there was more work to go around, including a few ‘Yikes’ moments, as Olark director of product Julie Williams put it. But on the flip side, she says the experience improved teamwork and employees’ problem-solving skills.

The execs themselves admit it was hard to unplug; to stop lurking on Slack. But, of course, there was ultimately an upside on their end too. COO Matt Pizzimenti says he gained confidence in his own parenting abilities, found new empathy for the mental burden of full-time parenting, and set firmer boundaries between home and work.

The benefits of taking paternity leave are pretty undeniable, with an 11-nation study in 2016 finding that leave of one month or more makes fathers more assertive as parents, and results in them doing more housework that’s usually shouldered by mothers. Yet without a direct endorsement of an extended leave, few men take it, the study says. That’s backed up by data in the U.K., where the government offers shared parental leave (though it is not fully-paid), and as few as 2% of eligible parents take advantage of it each year. The financial penalty is thought to be a factor, as are cultural barriers and the fear of workplace discrimination.

The Olark execs’ simultaneous leaves were meant to fight back against those forces, Mandy Smith, director of people operations, told the WSJ. “When employees see the CEO and COO use our parental-leave policy and have faith that it’s going to work, they think, ‘Hey, I can do the same thing if I need to.’”

