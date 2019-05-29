Brainstorm Health: Amarin Stock, Oklahoma Opioid Testimony, Work Burnout

Good afternoon, readers.

All aboard the fish train! On Wednesday, shares of biotech Amarin shot up more than 11% after the company got another piece of good news in what’s been (so far) a fortuitous 2019 – a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review for its prescription strength fish oil pill Vascepa.

Amarin’s stock is now up a relatively modest 6% on the year after a bit of a tug-of-war between bulls who love the company’s clinical trial results and the bears who are betting FDA reviewers will give that data a more critical eye. But it’s still up an eye-popping 440% over the past 12 months.

What’s so special about this particular fish oil pill (especially given that Omega-3 fish oils have been somewhat controversial as supplements in recent years)? For one, it’s different from the over-the-counter fish oil pill varieties; for another, the clinical results Vascepa has touted include a 25% reduction in the risk of devastating cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke in certain high-cholesterol patients who are taking statins (but still have elevated triglycerides).

All eyes will now be on an FDA advisory panel’s review of Vascepa to be held later this year. With the priority review, the agency is expected to make a decision by the end of September.

Read on for the day’s news.