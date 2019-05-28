Term Sheet -- Monday May 28

Hello again, Term Sheet readers! I hope y’all had a grill-filled Memorial Day. This is Lucinda, filling in for Polina who is on the West Coast until Friday. In the meantime, please send deals and thoughts to Lucinda.shen@fortune.com—especially if you have an epiphany about Uber and Morgan Stanley.

PAYMENTS BONANZA

Traditional payments players have been combining to stave off the threat of more e-commerce and tech savvy foes (think Square, Stripe, Ant Financial, and Adyen).

On Tuesday, Global Payments agreed to merge with Total System Services (TSYS) in a $21.5 billion deal. Under the agreement, TSYS shareholders will receive 0.8101 of Global Payments shares per TSYS stock. That values TSYS at about $119.86 apiece, a 6% premium to Friday’s close.

“TSYS’ ecommerce and omnichannel business in the United States will substantially enhance Global Payments’ existing domestic business and provide numerous additional multinational opportunities for cross-sell internationally,” the press release reads. Moreover, TSYS has also ventured into the realm of business-to-business and customer-to-customer payments, an area that Global has yet to develop.

The deal comes two months after the largest electronic payments deal yet. FIS acquired Worldpay for about $35 billion in March—a deal that, among other things, gave FIS access to fast-growing emerging markets such as India and Brazil. Four months after that, Fiserv agreed to acquire First Data Corp. for about $22 billion.

Venture capital land hasn’t been quiet either. Just a week earlier, payments processing startup Marqeta raised $260 million in Series E financing led the round by Coatue Management, valuing the firm at about $2 billion.

CARMAKING BRONZE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has proposed a $40 billion merger with French rival Renault in a deal to create third largest in the world behind Toyota and Volkswagen.

The car deal also comes after the exit of two major players in the space, former Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and former Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Marchionne died in July from an undisclosed condition, while Ghosn is currently facing allegations of financial misconduct—a charge he denies.

The deal may also allow current Fiat Chairman John Elkann, who controls the carmaker, the pare down his stake there and cycle into one of his passions: tech, the Wall Street Journal reports.

