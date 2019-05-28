• MacKenzie’s money. When the Bezoses finalized their divorce in April, MacKenzie Bezos walked away with what’s now worth $36.6 billion. Her newfound individual fortune catapulted her to into the top echelon of the world’s richest people, where few women exist. She’s currently No. 22.

At the time of the divorce, I wrote about why her money matters. First, there is inherent power that accompanies such extraordinary sums, so it’s worth pointing out the rare occasions when it ends up in women’s hands. Second, in managing their wealth, women are more socially-minded; they’re more interested than men in ‘sustainable’ investing, according to a Morgan Stanley survey, and “making the greatest impact” is the top factor in their charitable giving, according to research by The Economist Intelligence and RBC Wealth Management. (Men’s is tax benefits.)

In April, MacKenzie Bezos didn’t indicate what she’d do with her money. “Excited about my own plans,” was about all she said. But today she lived up to that earlier analysis by signing up to Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, which commits the uber-rich to giving away at least half of their fortunes.

“We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand,” she said in a letter supporting the Pledge. “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

Buffett and Bill Gates started the Giving Pledge in 2010, and each year they invite wealthy individuals to sign on. MacKenzie Bezos is one of 18 new signatories this year, which brings the Pledge’s total number of philanthropists to 203.

In covering the news, the Financial Times included this aside: “Mr. Bezos, the world’s richest man, is notably absent from the list.”