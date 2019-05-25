If you asked someone—regardless of their level of wine knowledge—a few years ago about canned wine, it probably would have been laughed off. With very few exceptions, canned wine has not been met with much welcome from wine drinkers—until now.

While you shouldn’t be expecting a wine out of a can that will blow your mind just yet, the quality and availability of canned wines is greater than ever before as wine buyers have generally become more interested in a variety of packaging options and portability. Likewise, neighborhood wine shops, big box liquor stores, and even supermarkets have been placing canned wine on their shelves more prominently, especially ahead of the summer season.

To help you prepare, here’s a rundown on some of the canned wines you should consider for your next picnic or barbecue this summer.

Canned White Wine

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc Archer Roose

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc: Archer Roose is a female-founded brand from Boston, and everything they produce is touted to be sustainably-made, vegan, gluten-free, and with zero added sugar. At 250 milliliters per can, Archer Roose’s 100% Sauvignon Blanc from Chile’s Casablanca Valley features notes of grapefruit, lemon, and green melon, making it ideal for pairing with oysters on the dock. 12% ABV. SRP: $16.00 for a 4-pack.

Backpack Wine

Backpack Wine Snappy White: A Washington State Riesling-based blend with a touch of sweetness and refreshing acidity on the finish. This balanced white delivers notes of green apple and Asian pear, ideal for apertivo or spicy summer dishes. 11.5% ABV. SRP: $19.99 for a 4-pack of 250-milliliter cans.

ON Y VA Sauvignon Blanc ON Y VA

ON Y VA Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc: It’s true—canned wine is so popular that even the French are getting on the bandwagon. But of course, don’t expect just any old wine or packaging. With just as much focus on the outside details as those that go inside, ON Y VA (pronounced “on-knee-vah” and translates from French to English as “Let’s go!”) has produced a “chic” and slim “canette,” which at 250 milliliters pours out to two recommended servings. The wine itself is 100% Sauvignon Blanc sourced from a family-owned estate in Loire Valley, France’s epicenter for white wine production. The crisp wine is balanced between citrus and grapefruit notes, with a dash of thyme for a stronger finish. 12.5% ABV. SRP: $32 for a 4-pack.

Canned Rosé

Archer Roose Rosé Spritz Archer Roose

Archer Roose Rosé Spritz: A low-ABV, low-calorie sparkling rosé alternative made from organic grapes straight from Naples, with no sugar added. Tasting notes of raspberries, lavender, and strawberries, 6% ABV. SRP: $11.00 for a 4-pack.

Backpack Wine Cheeky Rose: A Washington State blend of Pinot Blanc and Sangiovese Rose has a drier expression, with notes of peach, strawberry, and rose petal. A crisp blush wine, it can go well with both grilling in summer or rich foods in winter. 11.5% ABV. SRP: $19.99 for a 4-pack.

Sterling Vineyards Vintner’s Collection Canned Rosé: The 2017 was predominately made from Syrah and Tempranillo grapes from the Edna Valley, with fruit picked in the cool hours of the early morning. Sporting a luminous light-pink hue when poured into a glass, look for aromas of strawberry, summer berries, and subtle florals. Featuring bright acidity and notes of pink citrus, jasmine tea, and orange blossom. the 357-ml canned rosé is suggested to be consumed while in its youth with a number of different foods, from scallops to charcuterie. 13.5% ABV. SRP: $7.99 per can.

WineSociety "Chance" Rosé, a blend of Zinfandel, Syrah, and Barbara grapes. WineSociety

WineSociety “Chance”: For a super-sized option, WineSociety packages its wines in 500-milliliter cans and ships them nine to a box, all in all producing 36 servings at $3.00 a glass. (Roughly four servings per can.) With that in mind, you could set up for a summer party or picnic quite easily. Once you pour, expect a rose-colored hue on this dry, crisp wine, balanced between acidity and subtle sweetness, with fragrant aromatics of white peach and raspberries. Made from 100% California grapes, the Chance Rosé is a blend of Zinfandel, Syrah, and Barbara with less than four grams of sugar and under 90 calories per serving. 13% ABV. SRP: $99 per box.

Canned Red Wine

Archer Roose

Archer Roose Malbec: A soulful 100% Malbec interpretation brought to you from the high altitude and desert climate of Mendoza, Argentina with flavors of blackberry & cherry. 13.5% ABV. SRP: $16.00 for a 4-pack.

Backpack Wine Rowdy Red: A blend of Washington State Merlot and Syrah with dark cherry on the nose. It drinks velvety smooth showing black cherry, plum, and a touch of spice. 12.5% ABV. SRP: $19.99 for a 4-pack.

