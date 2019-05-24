Theresa May, Beth Ford, The View : Broadsheet for May 24

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Theresa May resigns, The View’ becomes an essential campaign stop, and we parse the bounty of policy proposals being put forth by the women running for U.S. president. Enjoy the long weekend if you’re in the U.S. or U.K. We’ll see you on Tuesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Of women and wonks. As we reported earlier this week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democratic 2020 hopeful to launch a major policy proposal—her “Family Bill of Rights,” announced Wednesday, would invest in maternal and child health, adoption and in vitro fertilization, paid family leave, and universal pre-k. But she’s not alone in focusing on policies that would have a massive impact on women. In fact, she’s wasn’t even the only presidential candidate to do so this week—just days earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris announced a proposal aimed at closing the pay gap.
As you’ve likely noticed, recent editions of the Broadsheet have been full of policy proposals from the women running for the Democratic nomination—particularly Gillibrand, Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all of whom have been cranking out detailed plans at an impressive rate. What’s more, a fair number of them are tackling issues that are particularly relevant to women, including pay equality, paid leave, childcare, and reproductive health.
So, how about the male candidates? While many of the Democratic men do touch on these issues on their campaign websites, I think it’s fair to say that they haven’t yet given them the same level of attention. (This Vox explainer on the where the various Dems stand on “family issues” speaks volumes.)
Perhaps it’s not surprising that female candidates would be out in front with fleshed out policies relating to women. But that doesn’t mean it’s not significant. Consider how much more progress we might have made on these issues if more women had run for president—and put such concerns front and center—in the past.
And what should we make of the fact that the female candidates seem to be putting forth so many policy plans of all types at this stage of the race? One thing I hear from female executives is the confidence they find in being prepared—in some cases even over-prepared. And certainly the stereotype of women is that we do our homework, while men are more likely to feel secure winging it. Is that what’s at play? Or perhaps it’s the suspicion that a female candidate has a harder time passing the ‘would I have a beer with him/her?’ standard that some voters apply to presidential races. If you can’t skate by on “likability,” wowing them with your ideas is really the only option.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Mayday. After a turbulent three-year tenure, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced this morning she will step down as party leader, effectively resigning her premiership, on June 7. She said serving as PM was “the honor of her life,” but “[i]t is and will alway remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”
Guardian
• Harvey held accountable? Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reportedly reached a tentative $44 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by women who accused the disgraced producer of sexual misconduct and by the New York state attorney general. As the New York Times notes, “the outcome of the settlement talks will be especially notable because the lawsuits are one of the main avenues by which Mr. Weinstein could be held responsible for his alleged actions.”
New York Times
• Meating of the minds. In a new interview, Beth Ford, CEO of diary producer Land O’Lakes, said the meatless movement does not pose a threat to the meat and dairy industries. She says such offerings prove that “consumers are willing to try things, it’s exciting.” But has she herself eaten a meatless Impossible Burger? No, but she says she’s open to it.
Wall Street Journal
• Not lovin’ it. Protests against alleged sexual harassment of McDonald’s employees took place in 13 cities yesterday. Workers filed a total of 25 sexual harassment complaints against the company this week, adding to the total of more than 25 similar complaints filed against McDonald’s in the past three years.
NPR
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• What a View. The New York Times digs into how The View, the all-women panel TV show invented by Barbara Walters 22 years ago, has become an essential stop for any politician—Democrat or Republican—seeking office. “They thought we were a bunch of ladies who lunch,” says Joy Behar, the show’s longest-tenured host. “Now they come on because we’re influential.”
New York Times
• Goals. U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan gets the Time magazine cover treatment this week. Dubbed “the most marketable American star since Mia Hamm and the linchpin of Team USA’s bid to clinch a second consecutive World Cup title this summer,” Morgan is also leading her team’s charge off the field as it fights for equal pay.
Time
• Charges filed. Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali is facing a criminal charge for allegedly groping a woman in Boston in 2017. Batali denies the charges and is expected to be arraigned today. Since being accused of sexual harassment by several women, Batali left his daytime talk show, saw the Food Network postpone plans to add him to its programming, and cut ties with his restaurant group.
CNN
• Emma at 60. Actress Emma Thompson has a refreshingly frank take on aging and acting in this new profile. “The denial of aging is unhealthy,” she says. “It’s always been bollocks.”
New York Times
ON MY RADAR
