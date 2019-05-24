Theresa May, Beth Ford, The View : Broadsheet for May 24

• Of women and wonks. As we reported earlier this week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democratic 2020 hopeful to launch a major policy proposal—her “Family Bill of Rights,” announced Wednesday, would invest in maternal and child health, adoption and in vitro fertilization, paid family leave, and universal pre-k. But she’s not alone in focusing on policies that would have a massive impact on women. In fact, she’s wasn’t even the only presidential candidate to do so this week—just days earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris announced a proposal aimed at closing the pay gap.

As you’ve likely noticed, recent editions of the Broadsheet have been full of policy proposals from the women running for the Democratic nomination—particularly Gillibrand, Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all of whom have been cranking out detailed plans at an impressive rate. What’s more, a fair number of them are tackling issues that are particularly relevant to women, including pay equality, paid leave, childcare, and reproductive health.

So, how about the male candidates? While many of the Democratic men do touch on these issues on their campaign websites, I think it’s fair to say that they haven’t yet given them the same level of attention. (This Vox explainer on the where the various Dems stand on “family issues” speaks volumes.)

Perhaps it’s not surprising that female candidates would be out in front with fleshed out policies relating to women. But that doesn’t mean it’s not significant. Consider how much more progress we might have made on these issues if more women had run for president—and put such concerns front and center—in the past.

And what should we make of the fact that the female candidates seem to be putting forth so many policy plans of all types at this stage of the race? One thing I hear from female executives is the confidence they find in being prepared—in some cases even over-prepared. And certainly the stereotype of women is that we do our homework, while men are more likely to feel secure winging it. Is that what’s at play? Or perhaps it’s the suspicion that a female candidate has a harder time passing the ‘would I have a beer with him/her?’ standard that some voters apply to presidential races. If you can’t skate by on “likability,” wowing them with your ideas is really the only option.