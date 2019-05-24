Market Respite, May Day, Maersk Warning: CEO Daily for May 24, 2019

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 22: A decoration reading '5G' is seen at a mall on May 22, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Citizens experienced the high-speed network of 5G smartphones and played VR games over 5G network at a mall in Shanghai on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images)

Good morning.

In all the excited commentary about how 5G will change the world, here’s one prediction that’s only coming into focus now: it could be the spark that ignites a new Cold War.

The Chinese government said yesterday that if the U.S. wants trade talks to continue, it needs to correct its “wrong actions.” That seemed to be a reference to new sanctions the U.S. put on the telecom company Huawei, which provides critical 5G equipment to telco companies around the world. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned fire by accusing Huawei executives of lying when they claimed not to work with the Chinese government. The Huawei dispute is no longer a sideshow in the U.S. China trade spat; it’s the main event.

Meanwhile, the 5G confrontation could rescue another company–Qualcomm–which also makes critical components of 5G infrastructure. In her ruling against the company on antitrust grounds this week, Judge Lucy Koh was brutal in accusing the company’s top executives of, well, dissembling. She said CEO Steve Mollenkopf testified he wasn’t aware of Qualcomm ever exercising its right to cut off chip shipments to a customer if there was a dispute over royalties, even though there was evidence that the company had done just that to Sony, and threatened to do it to seven other companies. Still, Bloomberg’s Shira Ovide speculates that in spite of Judge Koch’s ruling, the U.S. government may come to Qualcomm’s aid, in order to maintain its position in the 5G race.

Then there was this piece yesterday in The Verge, which asked: why is the 5G race even a race? The U.S. and China are moving toward building independent 5G networks on competing technology. Does it really matter who gets there first? “After all,” the story points out, “we already have some of the slowest and most expensive networks in the world, and Apple and Facebook have not yet relocated to South Korea.”

More news below. And speaking of races, be sure to read Jeff Ball’s piece on the race to build a better battery, here.