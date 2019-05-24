According to an agreement with the city, the Indiana-based affiliate of the KKK, the Honorable Sacred Knights, will hold a rally from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Dayton’s Courthouse Square. While they may not number more than twenty, they do have permission to wear masks and carry legal weapons. It appears that they will be outnumbered by counter-protesters, including New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense and Antifa groups, which has made “The atmosphere at the rally will be contentious,” Cathy Gardner, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, said in a statement. “The threat for potential danger will be high… We know the best option is to stay as far away as possible from Courthouse Square.” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is prohibiting service members who work there from being anywhere near the rally. “This hate group that is coming in from outside our community want to incite problems in our community and we want to stop that from happening,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told Ohio’s Fox45 on Thursday.