Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 23

Margrethe Vestager is the woman Silicon Valley fears most.

In a new feature, Fortune’s Geoff Smith explains how Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, could be on course for the top job in the European Union’s powerful bureaucracy. Vestager stands to be one of the biggest winners from this week’s elections to the EU parliament, which start on Thursday and run through Sunday.

President Donald Trump has claimed that Vestager “really hates the U.S.” Although she has denied being anti-American, she has a lengthy charge sheet. She forced Apple to repay $17 billion in taxes and fined Google over $9 billion for antitrust violations. She fined Qualcomm $1.2 billion for squeezing rival chipmakers out of Apple’s supply chain. She fined Facebook about $131 million after concluding that it had misled the European authorities about its acquisition of the messaging service WhatsApp. Last month, she forced Visa and Mastercard to cut some of their fees by 40% (and couldn’t help pointing out that U.S. consumers using their cards in Europe would be among the biggest beneficiaries).

And she’s still weighing the possibility of an exhaustive probe into whether Amazon.com uses the data it gathers from the merchants it hosts to give its own merchandise an unfair advantage.

If she becomes Commission president, Vestager’s position could have sweeping implications for how future generations of Silicon Valley tech giants use (and abuse) their power when it comes to data privacy. Read the full story here.

NEW FUND ALERT: Cerberus Capital Management is seeking to raise approximately $3 billion for its first dedicated private equity fund, according to Bloomberg. This is a notable move for the firm because until now Cerberus has invested in private equity through multi-strategy firms.

