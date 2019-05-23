Office Thermostat, Air Force, Family Bill of Rights: Broadsheet May 23

• What’s next for tech’s nemesis. The European Parliament elections kick off today and folks in Silicon Valley—and Washington, D.C., for that matter—may be paying especially close attention to the narrative highlighted in a new Fortune piece by Geoff Smith: the contest could launch Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition and nemesis of U.S. tech giants, into the EU’s top job of Commission president.

U.S. President Donald Trump has characterized Vestager as “really hat[ing] the U.S.” Vestager has denied being anti-American, but the reputation is based on a lengthy charge sheet: she forced Apple to repay $17 billion in taxes, fined Google over $9 billion for antitrust violations, required tax repayments from Starbucks, made Visa and Mastercard cut some of their fees by 40%, and is still weighing the possibility of probing whether Amazon.com gives its own merchandise an unfair advantage. To Vestager’s credit, she has also gone after non-American entities too, like Russia’s Gazprom, Europe’s trucking industry, and a proposed rail business merger between Germany’s Siemens and France’s Alstom.

Vestager’s experience as competition czar could catapult her to Commission president since the pursuits of her current role have “given her a perfect stage to showcase herself as a champion of normal people, a rarity in an EU often criticized for being aloof and removed from its citizens’ concerns,” as Geoff puts it. It will take specific vote tallies, political maneuvering, and perhaps an intervention from Angela Merkel for Vestager to land the job of president. Still, she’s seen as one favorite for a host of reasons—including one that’s worth mentioning here: she would break the Commission’s decades-year streak of only male presidents. In a blog post this morning, as the elections began, leaders of the EU called for “a European leadership that reflects Europe. All of Europe. Women too.”

