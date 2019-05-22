McDonald's Harassment, Hope Hicks Subpoena, Away: Broadsheet May 22

• Fumbling with “female.” Following last week’s news that luggage startup Away had reached unicorn status (a new $100 million round of capital brought its valuation to an estimated $1.4 billion), Emma caught up with the company’s founders, CEO Steph Korey and president and chief brand officer Jen Rubio.

Their conversation touches on everything from the founders’ reaction to crossing the $1 billion threshold to plans for expansion (spoiler: they want to go way beyond bags), but what really jumped out at me is Korey and Rubio’s response to very idea of being considered “female founders.”

Rubio tells Emma that for many years that designation was something she and Korey “really shied away from.”

“Any time someone wants to talk about being a female founder, woman entrepreneur—it’s something that we really kind of dismissed,” she said. But as the company has grown and hit benchmarks very few women-led startups have reached, the pair’s reaction has evolved. Now, says Rubio, “We almost have the responsibility of embracing it… If we become part of the case study that shows investors that this is possible, then we think that’s a great thing.”

It’s an interesting conundrum. On one hand, it’s easy to relate to the idea of wanting your success to be judged solely on its merit, no gender lens necessary. Indeed, slapping the word “female” onto founder or any other title can feel like an asterisk—as if you’re in JV and the men are playing varsity.

But at the same time, there’s no denying the facts: far fewer women run big companies than men do. So when a woman (or in this case, women) make it into one of those rarefied positions, it’s worth celebrating. And, as Rubio points out, such success allows women a platform, which—if they embrace it—has the potential to help others follow in their footsteps.

What do you think, Broadsheet readers? Do you balk at having your gender mentioned in the context of your professional achievements? Or do you prefer to own it? Pop me and email and let me know—we may use your response in a future newsletter.

