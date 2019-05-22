Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Delayed Again—This Time to 2028

The redesigned $20 bill was originally supposed to be unveiled in 2020, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Now, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it won’t happen until 2028.

This is the second major delay for the new currency. Last April, the Treasury Department said the redesign wouldn’t hit the streets until 2026. Mnuchin, though, has a longer timeline in mind.

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin said, “the primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues. Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.”

The Tubman $20 was originally announced by the Obama administration in 2016, but Mnuchin has shown a reluctance to make changes a priority. That could have something to do with Donald Trump’s fondness for Andrew Jackson. The president has called the move to replace Jackson with Tubman “pure political correctness.”

Beyond Tubman’s $20 bill, women’s rights icons Alice Paul and Marian Anderson were to appear on the back of the $10 bill. The $5 bill featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. on the back has also been delayed, though Mnuchin did not give timelines for when or if the Treasury Department planned to move forward with that redesign. (King would not replace Abraham Lincoln on the $5, but will be featured on the back.)

